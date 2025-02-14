Bradenton Storage Unit Infested With Rats, Legal Protection Limited

At a Bradenton storage facility, rats destroyed a customer’s new furniture and belongings, but the business avoided responsibility through clever contract language.

When the customer discovered rats and roaches had chewed through her belongings, she hit a roadblock. The facility’s contract protects them from everything except “intentional” or “reckless” acts, she told Fox 13 News.

These storage contracts typically favor the businesses. Lawyers note how these one-sided agreements prevent most claims for damage caused by pests. But rat problems go beyond just damaged property. These pests carry diseases through bites and droppings. They also bring in fleas, ticks, and other unwanted insects.

Customers can take steps to protect against pests. Seal entry points, store items in plastic containers, and maintain cleanliness. Regular checks help catch problems early.

While insurance is available, you need to read the fine print. Smart customers check their homeowners policies or purchase additional coverage through storage facilities. Despite strict contracts, consumer lawyers fight back. They maintain storage facilities must protect customer property from damage.

The situation hurts everyone – facilities pay for pest control while customers lose their belongings. Preventing problems costs less than repairs or legal battles.

Though facilities do monthly inspections, they rely on customers to report issues. Quick reporting stops pest problems from spreading. Regular unit checks give customers the best chance to spot trouble.

