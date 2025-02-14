Cardi B Sets Fun Dating Rules for Fans: ‘When I’m Single, You Single’

Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Cardi B has a new challenge for her fans, and it comes with some “housekeeping rules.” The rapper jokingly laid out these conditions in a post on her “BG Secret Society” Instagram channel, giving her followers a taste of what’s to come.

“Strict rules around this base,” Cardi wrote. “When I date, you date, when I’m single, you single, when I’m not getting d—, y’all don’t get d—, p—- or a——.” She added, “We gotta go through everything together..THANK YOU …18+.”

As for her music, Cardi recently revealed during an X Spaces session that her long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is finally finished. But the release might take a bit longer because of production logistics, especially vinyl pressing. “I need to make sure that when I announce the album, those s—- are completed because if you are not able to order those stuff, then it’s not going to count for my album,” she explained.

For now, fans can still enjoy Cardi’s latest collaboration with Pardison Fontaine, “Toot It Up.”

Meanwhile, Cardi’s ex-husband, Offset, seems to be taking aim at her with his new music. Following December’s “Swing My Way,” his new single “Ten” offers more of a vindictive edge. In it, Offset declares, “You gon’ have to f— ’bout ten more n—– to get over me.” He also addresses rumors of his infidelity, saying, “It’s a big difference / I was just f—— the b—— you was nitpicking / Watching me splurging on b—— and it hit different / Calling me and asking me questions, mind your business.”

