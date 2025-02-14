This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 14

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Orsay Museum on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Feb. 14, or Valentine’s Day, is an important date to many in the Hip-Hop and R&B industry. On this date in 1981, Funky 4 + 1 made history by becoming the first rap group to ever perform on Saturday Night Live, with Debbie Harry of Blondie playing host. This date also marks the birthday of rapper RMC Mike (born in 1994), best known for his songs “Paranoid,” “Inergee,” and “R3kless.”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, Feb. 14 has seen the release of several chart-topping singles and albums:

1985: Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album through Arista Records, which sold over 13 million copies in the U.S. and produced three Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits: “How Will I Know,” “Greatest Love of All,” and “Saving All My Love for You.”

Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album through Arista Records, which sold over 13 million copies in the U.S. and produced three Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits: “How Will I Know,” “Greatest Love of All,” and “Saving All My Love for You.” 1991: Vocal group Boys II Men released their debut studio album, Cooleyhighharmony, which reached number one on the R&B rankings and achieved nine-time platinum certification.

Vocal group Boys II Men released their debut studio album, Cooleyhighharmony, which reached number one on the R&B rankings and achieved nine-time platinum certification. 2020: Migos released the single “Give No Fxk,” featuring Young Thug and Travis Scott.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 14 also witnessed important cultural events in Hip-Hop and R&B:

1998: Singer-songwriter and record producer Babyface was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 29th NAACP Image Awards.

Singer-songwriter and record producer Babyface was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 29th NAACP Image Awards. 1998: Usher’s hit single “Nice & Slow” from his My Way album went to number one in the U.S. It became the first of Usher’s nine chart-topping hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Usher’s hit single “Nice & Slow” from his My Way album went to number one in the U.S. It became the first of Usher’s nine chart-topping hits on the Billboard Hot 100. 2001: Music legend Prince launched New Power Generation Music Club, an early music subscription service where fans could enjoy seamless access to his music.

Music legend Prince launched New Power Generation Music Club, an early music subscription service where fans could enjoy seamless access to his music. 2014: Iconic hip-hop trio De La Soul offered fans free downloads of their first six albums via their website, as legal issues over sample clearances had kept the albums off digital platforms.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Throughout Hip-Hop and R&B history, Feb. 14 has been marked by unforgettable performances and studio sessions:

1965: Singer-songwriter Otis Redding recorded the iconic R&B number “Respect” at the Memphis headquarters of Stax Records. He worked with guitarist and producer Steve Cropper of the label’s in-house band Booker T. & the M.G.’s.

Singer-songwriter Otis Redding recorded the iconic R&B number “Respect” at the Memphis headquarters of Stax Records. He worked with guitarist and producer Steve Cropper of the label’s in-house band Booker T. & the M.G.’s. 1967: Aretha Franklin recorded her famous cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect,” which won her two GRAMMY awards later that year for Best R&B Record and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Aretha Franklin recorded her famous cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect,” which won her two GRAMMY awards later that year for Best R&B Record and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. 2019: Kanye West hired saxophonist and producer Kenny G to serenade his then-wife Kim Kardashian in a room full of roses as part of his Valentine’s Day surprise. The two collaborated for a performance of “Use This Gospel” from Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The Hip-Hop and R&B industry has also seen notable events on Feb. 14:

1996: Prince, aged 37, married the model and dancer Mayte Garcia, 22, on Valentine’s Day in Minneapolis.

Prince, aged 37, married the model and dancer Mayte Garcia, 22, on Valentine’s Day in Minneapolis. 2023: Music producer and rapper Pharrell Williams was appointed menswear designer for Louis Vuitton.

These events on Feb. 14 over the years have significantly shaped the music industry. As Hip-Hop and R&B evolve and innovate new sub-genres, these milestones will continue to inspire and shape the future of these popular music genres.