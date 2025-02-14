Wayans Family to Be Inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES - APRIL 10: Actors (clockwise from left) Damon Wayans, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Damien Wayans pose at the after-party for "Malibu's Most Wanted" at the Highlands on April 10, 2003 in Los Angeles, California.

Get ready for a historic night at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards because this year, it’s all about family! The NAACP announced that the legendary Wayans family will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, honoring their groundbreaking contributions to entertainment.

The Hall of Fame Award celebrates pioneers whose work has shaped their industries for generations. And when it comes to comedy, few have had a bigger impact than the Wayans.

“For decades, the Wayans family has been at the forefront of comedy, breaking barriers and opening doors for waves of entertainers,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO. “Their trailblazing work in television, film, and stand-up has transcended pop culture and cemented their legacy in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Recognizing their achievements with this induction is a celebration of a multi-generational legacy that continues to advance and uplift communities.”

The Wayans name is synonymous with fearless storytelling, cultural commentary, and Black excellence in entertainment. Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Sr., Marlon, Shawn, Kim, and Damon Wayans Jr. have all left an undeniable mark on Hollywood.

It all started in 1990 when Keenen Ivory Wayans co-created the iconic sketch show In Living Color. The series not only launched his siblings’ careers but also introduced the world to stars like Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez.

Damon Wayans, Sr. became a household name thanks to Saturday Night Live, Major Payne, and My Wife and Kids. Shawn and Marlon took comedy to new heights with The Wayans Bros. and box office hits like Scary Movie, White Chicks, and Little Man.

Marlon has been proving his range with standout performances in dramas like Respect and Air, and his recent role in Bel-Air has earned him a nomination for Outstanding Guest Performance at the NAACP Image Awards. Meanwhile, Damon Sr. and Damon Jr. are making history as the first father-son duo nominated for their performances in Poppa’s House. Plus, Keenen, Marlon, and Shawn are bringing back the Scary Movie franchise in 2026, introducing a new generation to their signature horror-comedy magic.

“The Wayans family has set a standard of excellence, and their influence resonates far beyond the stage and screen,” Johnson continued.

“The Wayans family revolutionized comedy by blending cultural commentary and fearless humor. From In Living Color to blockbuster films, their influence spans generations, breaking barriers for Black entertainers and redefining mainstream comedy,” added Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy at BET.

By joining the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, the Wayans family takes their place alongside legendary inductees like New Edition, Eddie Murphy, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Spike Lee, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Don’t miss the 56th NAACP Image Awards, airing on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.