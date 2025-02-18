My Game Day to Remember at Fan Fest in Tampa’s Sparkman Wharf

This past weekend, I had the ultimate Big Game experience at the Verizon Fan Fest, hosted at Tampa Channelside’s Sparkman Wharf. The event was an epic, offering everything you could hope for at a Super Bowl party. From good food and drinks to hanging out with Tampa Bay Buccaneer legends, it was a day to remember!

The food scene was one of the highlights. Various food spots around Sparkman Wharf were serving delicious food, but the experience was taken to the next level by Splitsville bowling. They brought out some tasty appetizers that were perfect for sharing with my friends as we soaked in the good vibes. The drinks were great and our section to watch the game was perfect. It was the right setting to chill out and enjoy Philly take on KC.

A major highlight of the event was linking with some of my homies from Tampa Bay Buccaneers legends. It was good catching up Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson, who was signing autographs and taking pics with Bucs fans. I also caught up with Super Bowl LV champion and good friend Rachaad White and met the legendary Derrick Brooks for the first time. These guys were not only great athletes but incredibly down-to-earth, I could see the fans were in awe to see these guys hanging out at this cool experience.

To top it all off, I walked away with some cool Bucs merch that made the day even more memorable. The combination of great food, drinks, football legends, and the chance to take in the big game in such a vibrant setting made this one of the best Super Bowl experiences I have ever had.

If you’re looking for a spot to watch the Super Bowl next year, Sparkman Wharf’s Verizon Fan Fest is the place to be!