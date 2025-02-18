Tampa Plans 15 Food Festivals Across Bay Area in 2025

Food lovers, get ready – Tampa’s rolling out 15 amazing food festivals throughout 2025. The fun kicks off with Tampa Taco Fest at Al Lopez Park in February and wraps up with the popular Pig Jig at Julian B Lane Park in October.

Al Lopez Park turns into a Mexican street fair on February 22. For just $7, visitors can check out local crafts while enjoying authentic dishes from various food vendors.

The Tampa Garden Club hosts a massive tasting event on March 2. Tickets start at $50, giving folks unlimited food samples, drinks, and access to a huge beer garden.

Vegan food lovers should mark their calendars for R&Vegan’s event in Ybor City on March 2. This $10 food fest runs six hours at 1920 East 7th Avenue.

Starting March 7, Busch Gardens comes alive with its Food & Wine Festival. The weekend event runs through May 18 at 10165 McKinley Drive – included with regular park admission.

Wine lovers will gather at Water Works Park for Uncorked Tampa on March 22. The four-hour wine tasting costs $65-80.

Late March brings Latin food to the spotlight. Perry Harvey Park hosts the Empanada Festival on March 29, followed by the free Cuban Sandwich Festival at Centennial Park on March 30.

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park hosts the five-day Wine and Food Festival from April 8-12. This popular event draws people from all over Florida.

Food trucks take over Tampa Premium Outlets April 12-13. A $5 ticket gets you in for both days of street food delights.

Spring and fall pack more food fun. Tampa Riverfest fills Curtis Hixon Park May 2-3, Oktoberfest Tampa brings German flair October 10-12, and Pig Jig rounds out the season October 18.

Downtown Tampa is the main spot, with Curtis Hixon Park hosting three big events. Whether you’re watching your spending or ready to go all out, there’s something for everyone – from free entry to $100 VIP passes.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.