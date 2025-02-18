This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: February 18

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Sheila E. and Dr. Dre perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Feb. 18 is the anniversary of several momentous events that have shaped Hip-Hop and R&B history. One influential figure celebrating their birthday on this day is American rapper and record producer Dr. Dre, born on Feb. 18, 1965. The Compton, California, native rose to fame in the early 90s as a cofounder of the group N.W.A., credited with pioneering gangsta rap. Widely considered a cultural icon today, Dr. Dre was also instrumental in helping launch the careers of many successful artists, including Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has seen chart-topping releases and career-defining achievements, shaping the legacies of music’s biggest stars:

2022: Rapper Jack Harlow released “Nail Tech,” the first single from his second studio album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You.” The track peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and was certified platinum.

Hip-Hop phenom Kid Cudi and Japanese DJ and music producer Nigo released a new song titled "Want It Bad." The track, produced by Pharell Williams, is the fifth single from Nigo's second studio album, I Know Nigo!

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 18 marks the anniversary of many cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B:

1984: Cameo returned to the charts with the single “She’s Strange,” peaking at No. 1 on the R&B chart for four weeks. It was also the group’s first entry into the Hot 100 Pop chart, where it peaked at no. 47.

2009: Michael Jackson's management announced that the music icon would auction off an array of treasures from his famous Neverland Ranch, including antique furniture, classic arcade cabinets, vintage Disneyana, and memorabilia from his life and career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many significant performances in R&B and Hip-Hop have occurred on Feb. 18:

1959: Ray Charles recorded his culture-shifting “What’d I Say.” The song topped the R&B Singles chart and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his biggest crossover hit.

2012: Stevie Wonder and Alicia Keys performed at an invitation-only memorial service for fallen music icon Whitney Houston at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey. Music legend and close family friend Aretha Franklin was also slated to sing but couldn't attend due to illness.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Feb. 18 marks the anniversary of many challenging moments in the hip-hop and R&B industry:

2013: R&B and soul singer Otis “Damon” Harris, a member of the iconic group The Temptations, died aged 62. The youngest member of the group, Harris, joined in 1971 following the departure of Eddie Kendricks.

2021: Rapper Prince Markie Dee of the Brooklyn Hip-Hop trio The Fat Boys died aged 52. In addition to releasing seven studio albums with the trio, he had a successful solo career and produced songs for artists such as Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Jennifer Lopez.

The impact of Feb. 18 on the Hip-Hop and R&B industry is extraordinary. On this day in 2022, we saw two great hip-hop releases from Jack Harlow and Kid Cudi respectively. Ray Charles recorded a crossover hit and Michael Jackson’s management announced they’d auction off items that once belonged to the legendary star.