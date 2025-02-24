FuelFest Showcases 800 Cars in Tampa And Honors Fast & Furious Star Legacy

The Florida State Fairgrounds will become a car lover’s paradise on March 1, 2025, as FuelFest brings in 800 amazing vehicles, while helping support the Reach Out WorldWide charity. The non profit started by Cody Walker aims to support communities after natural disasters and has raised over $600,000.

FuelFest is more than just a car show that you see once a month. You can experience media interviews and Q&A’s with notable people from the car world, a big music stage, live sets, special guest appearances, motorsports with drifting, and even ride-alongs.

New this year, the Taste of Tokyo area shows off the best Japanese cars. Visitors can check out perfectly customized rides and see rare models from Japan.

The grounds will come alive with smoking drift demonstrations and famous cars straight from Fast & Furious movie sets. Fans won’t just watch – they’ll hop in for ride-alongs and get involved in hands-on areas.

The celebrity lineup features Tyrese Gibson joining Cody Walker in Tampa. Cody, who runs both the show and his late brother’s charity work, brings some Hollywood excitement to the Sunshine State.

“I meet people all the time that are anywhere from 18-to-50-years-old, the movies have been out for so long, who go, ‘I wasn’t a car guy until ‘Fast and the Furious’ and your brother’s character was the sh- and got me into it.” Cody said to Creative Loafing he never grows tired of hearing such reactions, in part, because he understands the impact.

In the XComp Tires VIP area, premium ticket holders get early access and special merchandise. Regular tickets include full access to the cars, music, and wild stunts. This Tampa event is part of a national tour hitting West Palm Beach, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Los Angeles. Each city brings its own unique touch with local car clubs and custom builds in the spotlight.

The fairgrounds will rock with live music as themed car areas spread across the property. Food stands and vendors are scattered throughout, keeping everyone well-fed.

Through these shows, Reach Out WorldWide keeps up its important work. The group sends trained first responders and medical teams to help communities hit by disasters.

