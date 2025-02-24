This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: February 24

The "Marvin & Chardonnay" rapper was born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson on March 25, 1988 in Detroit, Michigan. In his later years in high school, Sean would partake in a weekly rap battle contest held by a Detroit hip-hop radio station. In 2005, he met and performed for Kanye West and was signed to his label, GOOD Music, two years later.

Feb. 24 has seen numerous milestones in the Hip-Hop and R&B industry. Lauryn Hill’s debut studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was an instant global success. The date also marked Mariah Carey’s return to form when she featured in Busta Rhymes’ “I Know What You Want.” Here are some other groundbreaking moments linked to this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date propelled relatively unknown artists into the limelight with ground-shaking releases:

1973: “Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Roberta Flack reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, starting a five-week run at the top.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 24 saw many artists earn the recognition they deserved for their contributions to the industry:

1993: Arrested Development won New Best Artist at the 35th Annual Grammy Awards, becoming the first hip-hop group to win the award. They also won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This date has hosted notable live performances by legendary artists:

1982: Lionel Richie delivered a soothing performance of the song “Endless Love” at the 24th Annual Grammy Awards.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Artists have faced notable issues on this date:

2010: 50 Cent got sued for allegedly posting a 13-minute homemade sex video of Lastonia Leviston (Rick Ross’s former girlfriend) on his website without her consent. A jury ordered him to pay $5 million in total for emotional and mental damages.

Feb. 24 has seen female artists break the glass ceiling and cultural barriers. Lauryn Hill became the first female artist to receive 10 Grammy nominations in the same year, and Beyoncé tried her luck in country music with great success, demonstrating the significance of this date in the industry.