Detroit-Based Wing Chain Offers Free Wings for a Year at New Riverview Location

A new Wing Snob location opens March 1, 2025, at 10444 Stelling Drive in Riverview. Ten lucky customers will get a shot at winning wings for an entire year.

When the doors open at 11 AM, the first hundred people can try to win a year’s worth of eight-piece wing meals. The celebration, running until 10 PM, will feature music, games, and free wing samples for everyone.

“We’re excited to bring our big flavors to Tampa Bay and be a part of this amazing community,” said Jack Mashini to WFLA.

Born in Michigan, this place serves up wings with homemade sauces. Customers can choose from traditional wings, boneless wings, cauliflower wings, loaded fries, and crispy chicken sandwiches. Since Brian Shunia and Mashini launched Wing Snob in 2017, sales jumped 60% just last year. They’re aiming to reach 100 stores by 2025.

Wing Snob has even landed at the University of Michigan. As they expand, they’re looking for restaurant veterans to run new locations across the country. The Florida opening is another step toward going nationwide. What began as a Detroit favorite now dishes out wings in several states.

The celebration runs all day at the grand opening. Winners can pick up their free wings once a week for 52 weeks straight.

In a market flooded with wing spots, Wing Snob sets itself apart. They create unique flavors and use fresh ingredients while others take shortcuts.

