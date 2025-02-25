Cheapest Days to Visit The Florida Strawberry Festival

Planning ahead can save you some money on admission at the 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival. This year’s festival in Plant City kicks off this Thursday (February 27) and runs through Sunday, March 9.

The full price for admission for 2025 at the Florida Strawberry Festival is $15 for ages 13 and up, $5 for kids 6 to 12 and children 5 and under get in free with paid adult admission. Below you will find some pro tips we have for you that’ll save you a few bucks by scheduling your visit on special discount days.

If you’re not one to plan ahead, however, there’s one easy way to save on general admission. And chances are you’ll be dropping by before your Florida Strawberry Festival visit anyway. Here’s a hint… it’s where shopping is a pleasure.

Buy Florida Strawberry Festival Tickets At Publix

If you’re not a plan ahead type of person, this is the easiest way to save $5. Just to simply stop at Publix on the way to Plant City and grab a discounted ticket there.

Your Profession Can Get You in Free

Active, reserve, and retired military veterans, law enforcement, first responders and healthcare professionals are admitted free with valid ID on Wednesday, March 5. Farmworkers get free admission with a voucher at Astin Farms on Saturday, March 8.

Other Florida Strawberry Festival Discount Days

If you’re 60 or older, get in for $10 on opening day Thursday, February 27 and March 6. Friday, February 28 is Special Smiles Day. Those with special needs and their companion get in free at Gate 5. Kids Day is Saturday, March 1. Kids all the way through high school age are admitted free. Stop by the festival ticket booth to get the voucher you’ll need. Kids 17 and under also get in free on Tuesday, March 4 with a paying adult. Plus single rides are discounted to $2.

Hear Geno on the air weekday afternoons. Geno's passions include fat guy food, concerts, sports, travel to Europe and South America. He loves 80s and 90s music, from MTV hairbands to old school freestyle, alternative rock to TRL era jams. Geno's radio career began in his hometown of Portland, Maine. Since then he's been on the air coast to coast from Boston to Las Vegas, Tampa to California.