Drew Brees-Backed Slider Chain Plans First St. Pete Location

A new slider spot is coming to 8624 Fourth Street N. in St. Pete. Smalls Sliders, operating out of converted shipping containers, serves up cheeseburger sliders starting at $2.79, making this their third Florida location.

Since opening in Baton Rouge in 2019, the chain has expanded quickly. Now, Purple Square Management aims to open nine locations across Tampa Bay, part of a bigger expansion that includes 350 spots either running or in development.

“Florida is on track to have a very strong Smalls Sliders footprint in the coming years, and there has been clear interest in our brand from prospective operators and local communities across the state,” said CEO Maria Rivera to St. Pete Rising.

Fresh beef sliders anchor the straightforward menu, along with waffle fries and shakes. Guests can add extra patties, bacon, or cheese sauce. The shakes keep it simple: chocolate, vanilla, and cookies n’ cream.

Each location operates from a bright orange 750-square-foot container: they call it a “can.” It features a double-lane drive-thru and walk-up window, with outdoor seating. The new spot is located near the Terraces at 87th Townhomes.

Two Florida locations are already open in Ocala and Pensacola. Coming soon: Tampa, Clearwater, Lakeland, Spring Hill, Sarasota, Cape Coral, and Naples.

The Fourth Street North spot was originally planned as Little’s, another slider restaurant that never materialized. Now it joins other new St. Pete restaurants like Cybel, Pulpo, Mowgli’s Tiffin, and Perry’s Porch.

When it opens, exact date not yet announced, customers can place orders online or get delivery.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.