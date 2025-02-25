Kanye West & The Game Tease New Track “TINA” Inspired by Beyoncé’s Mom

Kanye West is making waves again, this time by teasing a brand-new collaboration with The Game—one that draws inspiration from none other than Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

Early Tuesday morning (February 25), West dropped a snippet of The Game recording a track called “TINA.” Produced by Kanye himself, the song kicks off with a sample from Knowles’ appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she walked through the “Spirit Tunnel” on Monday’s episode.

“I see my Destiny’s Child,” The Game raps. “DMing was stressing me out / Nervous, my stomach in knots / So I took a couple of shots.”

West then jumps in, going back and forth with The Game, who asks, “Miss, is you tricking or not?” before the track shifts into a sample of Tina Turner’s classic hit “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

But before revealing the snippet, Kanye had fans scratching their heads with a series of cryptic social media posts.

First, he shared a banana emoji with the caption, “Tear that monkey up.” Then, he posted what looked like a screenshot of The Game sending a banana emoji to Tina Knowles on Instagram. Finally, West shared a clip of Knowles’ Spirit Tunnel walk— the same one sampled in the song—writing, “Game finna slide for the guys.”

The bizarre posts had fans buzzing with confusion. Many asked, “Is that Beyoncé’s mom?” while others expressed frustration, urging Kanye to bring back the “old Ye” and stop acting out online.

As for where “TINA” will land, that remains a mystery. Both The Game and Kanye are currently working on their own albums, so it’s unclear whose project will feature the track. However, The Game—who has been frequently seen with Kanye since his return to L.A.—recently credited him for reigniting his passion to finish his album.

