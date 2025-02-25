This Day in Top 40 History: February 25

Feb. 25 has seen pop stars receiving top awards, from the Grammys to the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Frank Sinatra stands out on this day for his appearance on a popular TV show and his final live performance.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hits and milestones for Feb. 25 include:

1981: At the 23rd Grammy Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Christopher Cross made history by winning four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

At the 23rd Grammy Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Christopher Cross made history by winning four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. 1995: Madonna’s “Take a Bow” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was her second single from the mellow 1994 album Bedtime Stories.

Madonna’s “Take a Bow” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was her second single from the mellow 1994 album Bedtime Stories. 2009: President Barack Obama presented Stevie Wonder with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the highest award for pop music in the U.S. The “Isn’t She Lovely” singer is the second recipient.

Cultural Milestones

From pop stars starting their own businesses, to providing financial aid for famine relief in Africa, this has been a notable date for the following milestones:

1986: Producer Quincy Jones won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for “We Are the World,” performed by multiple musicians. Recorded in one night, the song raised over $75 million for famine relief in Africa.

Producer Quincy Jones won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for “We Are the World,” performed by multiple musicians. Recorded in one night, the song raised over $75 million for famine relief in Africa. 1995: Crooner Frank Sinatra sang his last song for a live audience at the closing night of the Frank Sinatra Desert Classic golf tournament in Palm Desert, California. Sinatra is considered one of the top singers of modern times, with millions of copies of his songs and albums sold over his long career.

Crooner Frank Sinatra sang his last song for a live audience at the closing night of the Frank Sinatra Desert Classic golf tournament in Palm Desert, California. Sinatra is considered one of the top singers of modern times, with millions of copies of his songs and albums sold over his long career. 2000: Britney Spears announced that she was releasing a line of bubble gum called Britney Spears CD Bubble Gum, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity. The bubble gum, shaped like a CD, was in pink and blue packaging resembling a CD player.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 25 has had some fun and interesting highlights, including:

1987: Frank Sinatra appeared on the TV show Magnum, P.I. with Tom Selleck. Sinatra played a retired New York policeman.

Frank Sinatra appeared on the TV show Magnum, P.I. with Tom Selleck. Sinatra played a retired New York policeman. 1992: Tori Amos released her debut solo album, Little Earthquakes, in the U.S. The album had been released earlier in the UK.

Tori Amos released her debut solo album, Little Earthquakes, in the U.S. The album had been released earlier in the UK. 2012: Ed Sheeran won British Male Solo Artist and Breakthrough Artist at the Brit Awards in London. Adele won British Album and British Female Solo Artist.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Top 40 superstars had challenges with wardrobes, some had legal battles, and others changed their performance style:

2006: The Jack Johnson and Friends soundtrack “Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This was the second time a movie soundtrack had hit the charts.

The Jack Johnson and Friends soundtrack “Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This was the second time a movie soundtrack had hit the charts. 2015: Pop queen Madonna, fell on stage, landing awkwardly, after tripping on her cape while performing at the Brit Awards in London.

Pop queen Madonna, fell on stage, landing awkwardly, after tripping on her cape while performing at the Brit Awards in London. 2016: A California judge ruled that producer and performer Quincy Jones could sue the late Michael Jackson’s estate and Sony Music Entertainment for $10 million.

Many notable happenings have occurred on Feb. 25, several of which still have a major impact on the music industry and pop culture today.