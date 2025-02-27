Madame Tussauds Sydney Unveils New Grammy-Inspired Beyoncé Wax Figure After Nine Months of Work

Madame Tussauds Sydney rolled out a new wax figure of Beyoncé on February 24, 2025. The figure shows off her stunning 2023 Grammy Awards outfit, coming right after she grabbed her 35th Grammy at the most recent awards ceremony—keeping her the show’s most decorated artist. The museum’s Instagram reveal lined up perfectly with her latest Grammy win.

“The timing couldn’t be more perfect as her stunning figure’s unveiling comes fresh off the back of Queen B’s show-stopping Grammy Awards appearance, where she further cemented her legacy as the most decorated artist in Grammy history by winning Album of the Year for the first time,” said Georgia Hooper, an Executive at Madame Tussauds Sydney.

The detailed Beyoncé wax sculpture, now on display in the museum’s Illuminate Sydney section, took nine months to complete. Creating a wax sculpture takes 20 artists over 800 hours of work. They handle everything from taking initial measurements to adding the finishing touches.

After taking hundreds of exact measurements and snapping countless reference photos, the team built a metal framework of the superstar. They molded clay around it, then adjusted the size to make up for wax shrinkage during cooling.

Next, the team had to layer 10 different coats of oil paint to match Beyoncé’s skin tone perfectly. Finally, they carefully placed real human hair, strand by strand, until everything looked spot-on. The figure now stands alongside celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Ryan Gosling in the museum’s A-list section.

People are split on how much it actually looks like Beyoncé. Social media has been buzzing with heated discussions, with some saying the figure looks more like other stars like Angel Reese and Maya Rudolph.

This is the first Beyoncé wax likeness on display for the Sydney location. Other Madame Tussauds spots have their own versions of the star, including New York’s 2023 addition showing her famous 2018 Coachella look.

Fans can check out the figure in Illuminate Sydney. It’s displayed near figures of Zendaya and Australian favorites Liam Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett.