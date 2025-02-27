More Busch Gardens Concerts Announced

Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind.

This morning, Busch Gardens revealed the rest of their lineup for the Food & Wine Festival Concert Series for 2025. It’s quite a mix of rock, pop, country and classic rock. There’s even a little Latino and disco flavor on the lineup now. The performances will begin March 7 and run through May 18. Concerts are free with park admission. New this year at Busch Gardens will be concerts on Fridays.

Several shows were announced a few weeks ago, including Flo Rida, Luis Fonsi and Grand Funk Railroad. But the lineup is really filled in now. Some of the must-see Busch Gardens shows for me will be Sister Hazel (their 90s hits like “All For You” are great, but their Eagles covers are awesome), The Commodores (“Brick House”), and Third Eye Blind (“Semi Charmed Life,” “How’s It Gonna Be”).

Updated Busch Gardens concerts lineup

Friday, March 7, 2025 – Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery (Country)

Saturday, March 8, 2025 – Starship Ft. Mickey Thomas (Classic Rock)

Friday, March 14, 2025 – Sister Hazel (Rock)

Saturday, March 15, 2025 – Flo Rida (Rap)

Friday, March 21, 2025 – Joe Nichols (Country)

Saturday, March 22, 2025 – Luis Fonsi (Latin)

Sunday, March 23, 2025 – The Commodores (R&B)

Friday, March 28, 2025 – Easton Corbin & Matt Stell (Country)

Saturday, March 29, 2025 – Edwin McCain (Rock)

Friday, April 4, 2025 – Soulja Boy & Paul Wall (Rap)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 – Village People (R&B/Pop)

Saturday, April 12, 2025 – Michael Ray (Country)

Sunday, April 13, 2025 – Fuel & Lit (Rock)

Saturday, April 19, 2025 – Plain White T’s (Pop/Rock)

Saturday, April 26, 2025 – Blackberry Smoke (Rock)

Sunday, April 27, 2025 – Mitchell Tenpenny & Graham Barham (Country)

Saturday, May 3, 2025 – Third Eye Blind (Rock)

Sunday, May 4, 2025 – Robin Thicke (R&B/Pop)

Saturday, May 10, 2025 – Grand Funk Railroad (Classic Rock)

Sunday, May 11, 2025 – To Be Announced

Friday, May 16, 2025 – Hoobastank (Rock)

Saturday, May 17, 2025 – Justin Moore (Country)

“We’ve invested in making this year’s Food & Wine Festival the best ever, including introducing Friday concerts to the mix, giving guests even more opportunities to enjoy an incredible variety of musical acts that cater to all tastes,” said Jeff Davis, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “Paired with our brand-new culinary cabins serving up fresh, innovative flavors, we’re inviting guests to come explore all that Busch Gardens has to offer.”

