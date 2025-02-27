New Posthumous Nipsey Hussle Album Set to Drop This Summer

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

A brand-new posthumous album from Nipsey Hussle is officially in the works, with a release expected this summer. His brother, Blacc Sam, recently confirmed the news.

A Collaboration with Bino Rideaux

According to Hypebeast, Sam revealed that the upcoming album is a collaborative project between Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux. The two artists recorded the music before Hussle’s passing in 2019.

“If Hussle didn’t actually do the verse or work with the person or put together the blueprint for the project, we not doing it,” Sam explained. “He did something with Bino, and there’s a new project that we’re about to release. This was a project that he had with Bino that was pretty much like 80% finished.”

Final Touches Before Release

Sam shared that the team carefully finalized the project, using unreleased verses and tightening up the tracks. “It sounds amazing. It should be coming out around this summer. The team is real excited. We just finished going over all the stuff for the last three weeks with everybody,” he added.

Hussle’s Legacy Lives On

Since his tragic passing in 2019, Nipsey Hussle has continued to impact music through posthumous releases. His voice has appeared on major tracks like What It Feels Like with JAY-Z from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack and Diamond Mind with Dr. Dre and Ty Dolla $ign from Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract.

This upcoming album will be another way for fans to celebrate the legacy of the late rapper.

