Tampa Bay To Host 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four With Free Fan Events

Amalie Arena will host the NCAA Women’s Final Four from April 4-6. The semifinals start April 4, with the championship game happening April 6.

“Tampa Bay time and time again has been a great host for NCAA championship events and continues to raise the bar. The Women’s Final Four is looking forward to returning to South Florida in 2025,” said Lynn Holzman to NCAA.com.

The city leads the pack among hosts, pulling in massive crowds of 123,039 fans across previous tournaments in 2008, 2015, and 2019. No other location comes close to these numbers.

From April 3-6, the Tampa Convention Center becomes Tourney Town, a lively space filled with games and prizes. Business mentors will meet at the Beyond the Baseline area. Curtis Hixon Park comes alive April 5 with free music kicking off at 8 p.m.

Young basketball enthusiasts can join on April 5. The first 3,000 kids who register will dribble basketballs from Curtis Hixon Park to Tourney Town at 11 a.m.

The University of South Florida teams up with Tampa Bay Sports Commission as hosts. ABC shows the final game at 3 p.m. April 6.

Party on the Plaza transforms Cotanchobee Park into a three-day celebration. Music plays while food trucks serve up local favorites. Even fans without tickets can watch teams practice at Amalie Arena.

A new logo connects local landmarks through rope patterns. Boats dot the water, from sailboats to the iconic Jose Gasparilla. Vibrant colors fill the design, capturing Florida’s energy.

Tampa Bay Sports Commission’s Claire Lessinger called the design “the perfect representation of our destination” when talking to NCAA.com.

Want to check out the free events? Register on the NCAA website. Looking for game tickets? Those details come out after Cleveland’s Final Four ends.

