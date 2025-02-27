Tyler, The Creator Calls Out Store for Posting Hidden Camera Footage

Tyler, The Creator isn’t happy after discovering that a store secretly recorded him and then posted the footage online. Though he didn’t name the shop, the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper took to Instagram Stories to express his frustration over the invasion of privacy.

“Went to a shop with the bro and these n—– posted some random hidden camera footage for some weird a– reason,” Tyler wrote.

Calling Out “Weird” Behavior

Tyler, who is currently on tour and recently performed several shows in California, questioned the store’s motives for sharing the footage.

“Likes, clout, proof we were there? Idk but I do know n—– is weird as f— and never got slapped before cause someone that knows bounds wouldn’t do this and all my n—– say is sorry like no, nothing in your mind said that wasn’t weird? N—– ain’t even know they were being recorded and then you upload it?”

He continued his rant, making it clear how much the situation bothered him.

“I hate you n—– man. I be iffy on goin in n—– stores cause of s— like this. PSA if you aren’t weird with folks and they feel comfortable they will come back.

“Did y’all n—– grow up with parents that told you stop or no?! And I will keep ‘complaining’ about this s— cause I’m not one of them passive n—– I will tell you when I don’t like it, be cool man.”

Not the First Time He’s Spoken Out

This isn’t the only time Tyler has had to deal with uncomfortable situations lately. Just days before, on Monday (February 24), he called out people for asking intrusive questions when they see him in public.

“When you see me dont be asking questions like ‘whY are you here in a major city….. are you renting a house here…where you going,’” he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “like n—- I AM NOT YOUR FRIEND, are you a cop? weird ass questions… say hi blah blah and keep it moving so i can finish my walk.”

Tyler has never been one to hold back his opinions, and this situation proves once again that he won’t stay silent when people cross the line.

