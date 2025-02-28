Florida Art Museum Named One of America’s Best

Getty Images / Judy Unger

Art museums, and museums in general, bring so much to a local community, especially in Florida. Having a great, local museum really enhances the offerings in an area and brings a unique kind of entertainment and education that you can’t get anywhere else. Museums are a treasure, and in a sense, they should be treasured. What’s cool is that one Florida art museum has just made a very impressive tally of the best art museums in the country.

Top Art Museum Spots in the U.S.

The travel experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best art museums in the country, as part of their 10 Best awards, which are ongoing. To put together these 10 Best awards, a panel of experts first gather a collection of the best spots in America, and then readers vote for their favorites. So, it’s a mix of expert opinions and reader input.

The No. 1 museum on their tally is the Toledo Museum of Art in Toledo, Ohio. They love that this spot is public and free of charge since 1901. The museum features 37 acres of land and a collection of more than 30,000 pieces of art. “This global museum has over 40 galleries of rotating and permanent exhibits which highlight local art and foster community education,” USA Today states.

As for the Florida museum that made the cut, it’s the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida. This isn’t a surprise, since this museum is often named one of the best in the country. It has “one of the largest collections of Salvador Dalí’s work in the world, which totals over 2,400 pieces,” according to USA Today. It’s also been around a long time, as “The museum opened in 1982 and expanded into a striking new building in 2011, and it’s a perfect testament to Dalí’s genius.” It’s located at 1 Dali Boulevard in St. Petersburg.

Out of curiosity, what’s the oldest museum in the entire county? It’s the Charleston Museum, founded in 1773. “Our collections, exhibitions, educational programs, and events are designed to inspire curiosity and conversation – about the South Carolina Lowcountry – and the stories that make us who we are,” they state on their website. It’s so wild that this museum was established even before the U.S. was founded in 1776. Talk about a history and legacy. What’s your favorite art museum? Contact me and let me know.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.