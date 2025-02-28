Goodie Mob Celebrates 30 Years with Halftime Show at Atlanta Hawks Game

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Goodie Mob with Cee-Lo (3rd) at the 2011 Soul Train Awards at The Fox Theatre on November 17, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Atlanta legends Goodie Mob will take the Hawks’ stage on March 4, celebrating thirty incredible years since they burst onto the music scene. The first 5,000 fans through the doors will even score a limited-edition Killer Mike bobblehead.

CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo, and Big Gipp blended soulful vibes with street wisdom to cook up something special. Their game-changing album ‘Soul Food’ hit gold just months after its 1995 release, leaving an indelible mark on hip-hop.

“I think that’s definitely our contribution to the culture and to the community — being able to spearhead and set into motion the rise and reign of Southern Hip Hop,” said CeeLo Green to AllHipHop.

The Hawks’ marketing director Meaghan Frankish says Atlanta’s deep musical heritage inspired the performance choice. From Billboard showcases to BET specials, these hip-hop icons know how to move a crowd.

With hits like “Cell Therapy” and “Dirty South,” ‘Soul Food’ didn’t shy away from real talk. Hard-hitting beats carried powerful messages about racism and prison reform, speaking truth to power.

“When we were first coming out, trying to represent Atlanta, GA, I felt like we were fighting for the civil rights of hip-hop,” Green said at an AT&T event in 2013.

Their influence sparked a wave. Artists like T.I., B.o.B., and Lil Wayne walked the road they paved. When Goodie Mob dropped “Dirty South,” they weren’t just making up words – they were naming a movement.

This isn’t just a performance – it’s thirty years of Southern culture packed into one epic night.

