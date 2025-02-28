Tampa International Airport Prepares for Record 3.3 Million Spring Break Travelers

A total of 3.3 million people will flow through Tampa International Airport from March 1 to April 6, 2025. This represents the busiest spring break period the airport has ever experienced.

The biggest crowds come on March 15, when more than 101,500 travelers fill the terminals. The next busiest days fall between March 16-29, with most flights reaching capacity. Throughout these six weeks, roughly 91,000 passengers daily will make their way through security checkpoints.

Officials recommend domestic travelers arrive two hours before departure. International travelers should plan for three hours to handle additional requirements. These times factor in traffic delays and ongoing construction near the terminals.

The spring travel surge exceeds previous holiday peaks at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The airport broke records just last month when 93,334 travelers passed through in a single day.

Savvy travelers can avoid parking challenges by reserving spots online at discounted rates. Blue Express lanes let passengers with carry-on bags only head straight to their gates.

New Red Express lanes will open before the end of the year. These complement recent improvements designed for easier, quicker travel.

Between departures, travelers can explore impressive artwork in each terminal. At RumFish, guests can watch fish swim in large aquariums while dining.

Building work continues as visitor numbers keep growing. Coming early to the airport helps avoid stress during busy periods.

New updates at the airport include curbsides that will function the same as the award-winning Blue Express Curbsides, which opened in November 2021. The Express Curbsides are a first-of-its-kind concept, giving outbound travelers the opportunity to skip the Ticketing Level and go straight to their gate, and helping inbound travelers skip the Bag Claim Level and head straight for a ride from the Airport.

Live updates about parking, security wait times, and flight status are available on the airport’s website. This helps travelers better plan their arrival during the six-week spring rush.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.