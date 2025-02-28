This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 28

NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: Flo Rida performs at Rockefeller Center on August 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

From breakthrough hits and extraordinary performances to cultural milestones and tragic incidents, Feb. 28 is a notable date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. It has seen celebrated musicians release hits of the year or drop their debut albums. Here are unforgettable moments that make Feb. 28 worth remembering.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 28 saw new and veteran artists achieve various milestones with their hit singles and albums:

Released on Feb. 28, Ne-Yo’s debut album, In My Own Words, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. 2009: Flo Rida’s “Right Round,” featuring Kesha, peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, starting a six-week run at the top.

Cultural Milestones

Discover cultural milestones achieved by various Hip-Hop and R&B artists on this date:

Stevie Wonder received the Grammy Lifetime Award at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, honoring his contributions to the recording industry. 1996: Poverty’s Paradise by Naughty by Nature won Best Rap Album at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, various artists graced the stage to deliver memorable performances:

Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey performed the chart-topping hit single “One Sweet Day” at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards. The performance was the opening act at the ceremony. 1996: Whitney Houston performed a gospel medley with CeCe Winans and Shirley Caesar, singing “Count on Me,” “I Surrender All,” and “Heaven” at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Feb. 28 is also associated with tragic incidents and controversial events:

Marion “Suge” Knight got a nine-year sentence for violating his probation. 2012: Malaysia’s government canceled Erykah Badu’s concert because of her Allah tattoos.

Hip-Hop and R&B fans will forever remember Feb. 28. Top artists made their mark by winning prestigious awards for their musical achievements.