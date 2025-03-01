Angie Stone Dies at 63

Angie Stone, the singer-songwriter best known for her solo work and as a member of the hip-hop trio The Sequence, has died. She was 63.

Per TMZ, Stone’s rep, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed to the outlet that the singer died early Saturday (March 1) morning in a car crash following a performance in Montgomery, Ala. Variety reports that Stone was the only person who died in the accident.

Stone’s career began in the late 1970s as a member of The Sequence, the first all-female hip-hop trio signed to Sugarhill Records. The group released three studio albums, with their biggest single being “Funk You Up.” The Sequence disbanded in 1985.



Stone went on to join Vertical Hold in the early ‘90s, which released two album. Their biggest single was “Seems You’re Much Too Busy.” Stone then went solo beginning with her 1999 debut Black Diamond, which went gold and featured the single “No More Rain (In This Cloud).” Her follow-up album, 2001’s Mahogany Soul, featured the hit “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”

Stone’s solo career consisted of ten albums, with her final solo album, Love Language, released in 2023.



Stone is survived by her son Michael, daughter Diamond, and two grandchildren.

