Offset Seeks Joint Custody of Kids with Cardi B Amid Divorce

As Offset and Cardi B go through their divorce, the rapper has made it clear how he wants to handle custody of their kids—by sharing.

According to TMZ, the former Migos rapper recently filed legal documents requesting joint custody of their three children: Kulture, Wave, and their newborn daughter, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet (though Cardi has dropped hints).

The report also says Offset wants Cardi’s home to be the children’s main residence. In addition, he’s asking the court to fairly divide their joint property and for both of them to cover their own legal fees.

While neither has publicly spoken much about the split, Offset seemed to address it through music last month.

On Valentine’s Day, he dropped a new song called “Ten”, where he spends over two minutes taking shots at a past lover—who many believe is Cardi.

In the chorus, he raps:

“She bad, but she bad for a n—- too / You gon’ have to f— ’bout 10 more n—– to get over me,”—a taunting line that also explains the song’s title.

He goes on to boast about his love life post-breakup:

“I hit two bad h— last night, they wanna rerun / I’m on a whole ‘nothеr wave, n—-, ease on.”

Then, he adds:

“I ain’t sorry ’bout s—, what you talmbout? / You knew a n—- was a dog like a Rottweiler / So many h—, I do the most when I’m out.”

If there was any doubt about his feelings, Offset makes it clear he doesn’t miss his ex. He even admits to cheating:

“It’s a big difference / I was just f—— the b——, you was nitpicking / Watching me splurging on b—— and it hit different / Calling me and asking me questions, mind your business.”

So far, Cardi B hasn’t responded to the song.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.