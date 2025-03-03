Offset Seeks Joint Custody of Kids with Cardi B Amid Divorce
As Offset and Cardi B go through their divorce, the rapper has made it clear how he wants to handle custody of their kids—by sharing.
According to TMZ, the former Migos rapper recently filed legal documents requesting joint custody of their three children: Kulture, Wave, and their newborn daughter, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet (though Cardi has dropped hints).
The report also says Offset wants Cardi’s home to be the children’s main residence. In addition, he’s asking the court to fairly divide their joint property and for both of them to cover their own legal fees.
While neither has publicly spoken much about the split, Offset seemed to address it through music last month.
On Valentine’s Day, he dropped a new song called “Ten”, where he spends over two minutes taking shots at a past lover—who many believe is Cardi.
In the chorus, he raps:
“She bad, but she bad for a n—- too / You gon’ have to f— ’bout 10 more n—– to get over me,”—a taunting line that also explains the song’s title.
He goes on to boast about his love life post-breakup:
“I hit two bad h— last night, they wanna rerun / I’m on a whole ‘nothеr wave, n—-, ease on.”
Then, he adds:
“I ain’t sorry ’bout s—, what you talmbout? / You knew a n—- was a dog like a Rottweiler / So many h—, I do the most when I’m out.”
If there was any doubt about his feelings, Offset makes it clear he doesn’t miss his ex. He even admits to cheating:
“It’s a big difference / I was just f—— the b——, you was nitpicking / Watching me splurging on b—— and it hit different / Calling me and asking me questions, mind your business.”
So far, Cardi B hasn’t responded to the song.