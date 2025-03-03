PSTA Launches $8 Airport Shuttle Service Between PIE and Clearwater Beach

Starting Feb. 27, people can travel between St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Clearwater Beach on a new direct shuttle. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s service runs at just $8 per person.

Called “The Grouper,” this direct shuttle stops at key spots near the Sheraton and Marriott Sand Key resorts. Travelers can reserve their seats up to two months in advance using a straightforward mobile app.

The comfortable shuttles hold nine passengers, with room for luggage and accessibility features. Family-friendly pricing means groups save money, $20 for 2-4 people, while groups of 5-8 pay $30 total.

Compared to expensive ride-share prices that can reach $115 during peak times, the shuttle saves travelers money. Its app connects easily with other bus routes in the PSTA network.

At the kickoff event, people can try the booking system and see the vehicles in person. The stops at popular hotels make it especially convenient for tourists.

This shuttle represents another milestone in PSTA’s efforts to improve county transportation. Recent changes to trolley routes have already made beach access better.

The booking system, found at psta.net/grouper, works well on both iPhone and Android phones.

Area hotels supported the initiative since it could reduce beach traffic. The wheelchair-accessible vehicles demonstrate PSTA’s commitment to helping all passengers.

With many visitors flying into PIE before heading to beach hotels, county officials expect the route to attract more tourists. It provides another travel option alongside existing services like the well-used Central Avenue Trolley.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.