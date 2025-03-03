St. Pete’s Nino Breeze Drops New Single & Visual for “New Era 8”

St. Petersburg, FL’s rising star, Nino Breeze, is making waves in the rap game with the release of his latest single and visual, “New Era 8.” This marks his second single and showcases the St. Pete rapper’s growth and versatility in this competitive game of hip-hop. His first single, “Type A” featured Rick Ross & Moneybagg Yo did well over 2 million streams on Spotify, and his new track will surely be well received. The track is a high-energy anthem inspired by none other than Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who hails from Pompano Beach, FL. The title “New Era 8” is a nod to Jackson’s jersey number, symbolizing a fresh start and a new chapter not only in Jackson’s career but in Nino Breeze’s rap career as well.

In just a short time, Nino Breeze has proven that he’s not one to be overlooked. Having recently signed to Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group, Nino’s star is on the come up. His cool calm flow mixed with infectious hooks and storytelling really sets him apart from the rest Florida’s bustling music scene. Nino Breeze is steadily making a name for himself as one of Florida’s next big artists out.

With “New Era 8,” the 727 representer delivers an anthem that is really a celebration of Nino’s emergence in rap fresh off the success of his first single, and being handed the torch to hold down Rick Ross’ iconic MMG team. The song also promotes “standing on business,” and the drive to overcome obstacles, much like Lamar Jackson’s own journey to the NFL. Nino’s music not only tells his personal story but also serves as motivation for everyone who listens.

As he continues to climb the ranks of the industry, it’s clear that Nino Breeze is more than ready to establish himself as one of Florida’s best in the game right now. “New Era 8” is just the beginning of what promises to be a successful career for the St. Petersburg native.