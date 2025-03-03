Strawberry-Themed Menu Items You Need To Try Across Tampa Bay

Restaurants and shops across Tampa Bay are turning sweet strawberries into amazing treats this season. With the cold winter weather, farmers say this year’s berries are extra sweet through April’s harvest.

St. Petersburg’s 3 Daughters Brewing serves up a “Berry InLove Strawberry Shortcake Ale,” while Tampa’s Willa’s blends fresh-picked berries into tasty Aperol drinks. Every sip feels like springtime in a glass.

At Chef & the Baker in Clearwater, strawberry-filled croissants sell out quickly. The bakery struggles to keep up since these flaky treats hit the menu last season.

Small Batch Creamery makes ice cream using Florida dairy and local berries. Their St. Petersburg shop serves up fresh strawberry and chocolate-covered flavors using berries from nearby farms.

Noble Crust’s new strawberry arugula salad is packed with flavor. Fresh greens mix with juicy berries, cool cucumbers, goat cheese croquettes, and sweet candied pecans.

Want to pick your own berries? Check out Keel Farms in east Hillsborough. Ten dollars gets you a bucket to fill, plus you can visit their restaurant serving sweet “Strawberry Riesling.”

Plant City’s Parkesdale Farm Market serves up classic shortcake and thick milkshakes. It’s a great alternative to the Florida Strawberry Festival, an 80-year tradition that brings people from all over the state.

Tampa’s Jamison B. DoughJoe bakery whipped up a fun “Strawberry ‘n’ Cream Poptizzle.” This berry-packed treat comes topped with popping candy for extra excitement.

At Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails in St. Pete, house-made strawberry syrup pairs with premium matcha in a refreshing spring drink.

The cold winter kept the plants healthy and strong, giving us amazing berries across the area.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.