This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: March 3

March 3 marks the anniversary of De La Soul’s debut studio album and another chart-busting release from 50 Cent. This date has also seen several artists win various accolades. Take a trip down memory lane and discover why March 3 is significant in Hip-Hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 3 opened a new chapter for previously unknown and seasoned artists alike:

De La Soul released their debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising. Two months later, it reached No.1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly chart. 2005: 50 Cent dropped his second studio album, The Massacre. Certified six-times Platinum, the album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and hit No.1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

Cash Out released its hit debut single “Cashin Out,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and US Rhythmic charts. 2023: The Weeknd released his first live album, Live at SoFi Stadium, showcasing his November 2022 concerts at the same venue. The album became HBO Max’s highest debut music special.

Cultural Milestones

This date has seen defining moments in hip-hop and R&B culture:

Aretha Franklin’s “Young, Gifted and Black” won Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female, while Billy Paul’s “Me and Mrs. Jones” won Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male, at the 15th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 1973: Roberta Flack’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” won Grammys for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Legendary artists have hit the stage with energetic performances on this date:

Over 100 hip-hop artists, including Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, and Soulja Boy, graced the stage at the Rolling Loud Hip-Hop Festival in California’s Hollywood Park Grounds, delivering exhilarating performances. 2024: Nicki Minaj performed a new take on her single “Let Me Calm Down” featuring J. Cole during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From label disputes to felony charges, the industry has experienced controversial moments on March 3:

HBO aired a four-hour documentary, Leaving Neverland, with new child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, 10 years after his demise. 2023: Hip-hop trio De La Soul made their first six studio albums available for digital streaming but faced challenges, including label disputes and issues with allegedly uncleared samples.

March 3 holds a significant place in hip-hop and R&B history. On this date, upcoming artists showcased their ability to deliver on the big stage, while seasoned icons broke multiple records with their chart-topping hits.