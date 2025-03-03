Usher Set as Keynote Speaker at a University’s 2025 Commencement

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 13: Usher speaks at the Berklee College of Music 2023 Commencement ceremony at Agganis Arena at Boston University on May 13, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Lisa Aileen Dragani/Getty Images)

R&B superstar Usher will take the stage at Emory University’s spring commencement this May 12, 2025. The eight-time Grammy winner is set to address graduates and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.



“I am excited about inspiring these students as they pursue their passions,” said Usher in a statement.

President Gregory L. Fenves chose the singer for his wide-reaching influence and musical talent that has spanned three decades.

Usher Speak to Speak at 2025 Commencement

Starting as a 12-year-old in Atlanta’s music scene, the performer has reached incredible heights, including achieving diamond record status to performing at the Super Bowl. Since starting his career with LaFace Records in 1994, his music has left its mark on pop culture. His songs have topped charts across generations, from his early hits to current viral favorites.

His nonprofit organization New Look has helped shape over 55,000 young people in education and leadership since 1999. The group works with Emory’s Goizueta Business School in their ‘Powered by Service’ program.

His latest project is Audible’s The Last Showman, a personal audio series about his rise to fame. After finishing his North American Past Present Future tour, he’ll head overseas to perform in the UK and Europe in March.



The upcoming ceremony adds another layer to his connection with Atlanta’s educational community, building on his ongoing work with young learners.

