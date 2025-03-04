Chef Richard Hales Opens Second Blackbrick Location in Tampa’s Hyde Park

A second Blackbrick restaurant opened its doors last week in Tampa’s Hyde Park area on W. Platt St.

Following its 2019 original location, this Chinese restaurant blends traditional cooking with modern twists. Within months of opening, the first location had won over food critics and locals alike.

The menu features both classic and creative dishes. In the kitchen, Tampa’s local seafood and produce combine with traditional Asian cooking techniques, creating something truly special.

After gaining experience at prestigious restaurants like The French Laundry and Le Bernardin, Chef Richard Hales brings his expertise to both locations. He has been featured on the Food Network for Diners, Drive-In, and Dives, and competed in the Tournament of Champions.

The new space showcases bold textures and elegant Asian design. Hyde Park’s diverse mix of locals and tourists makes it a perfect spot for this new location.

The chef’s love for Asian cooking began at home. Watching his Filipino grandmother cook in their Tampa kitchen inspired his lifelong passion.

“Hales Blackbrick is a very modern fine dining version of a Chinese restaurant,” shared Chef and Owner Richard Hales to Fox13News.com, “We do classic dishes in the style that I’ve learned in my travels.”

The team focuses on customer care, following what they call “grateful hospitality.” This approach helped the original location earn high marks for service.

Both restaurants source from local farms and suppliers. This helps build connections within Tampa’s food community.

While the menu keeps classic dishes, each plate offers something unexpected. Traditional Chinese recipes get new life through modern interpretations.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.