Netflix Email Scam: What You Need to Know

In not-so chill news, Netflix subscribers have become targets of a new scam, putting them at risk of financial fraud by tricking them into sharing sensitive information, including home addresses and credit card details.

What is the Netflix Email Scam?

Mirror reported that the scam looked nearly indistinguishable from real emails from the streaming platform. Here’s what to be wary of in this Netflix email scam:

Subject: The email’s subject includes, “Let’s tackle your payment details.”

The email’s subject includes, “Let’s tackle your payment details.” Message: The email message will inform you that there’s a problem with your payment and that you will not be able to use the service until you update your payment details. (If you receive an email like this, perhaps it’s better to check if you’re really not able to stream any movies or TV shows from your Netflix app. If you still can and you know you’re updated with your payment, this is most likely a scam email). The message also reportedly has a red banner which says, “UPDATE ACCOUNT NOW” which will open another legit looking web page.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at cybersecurity firm ESET, warned the public that scammers are now getting more creative, thanks to AI technology. He said, “Although phishing emails have been around since the birth of the email address, AI technology has now enabled criminal gangs to generate phishing campaigns at speed and to more email addresses than ever.”

He added, “Cybercriminals have been taking advantage of AI to target email addresses in huge numbers and they are also able to make authentic looking login pages with ease to deceive users into divulging personal information or account credentials.”

Moore also said that despite the innovation brought about by AI, these scams are still “like traditional phishing attacks.” They are still an “attempt to create a sense of urgency” making the victims feel a sense of panic and forget to verify the authenticity of the email.

How to Tell if the Email is Legit

According to Netflix’s website, the streaming platform will never ask subscribers to share personal information, such as credit or debit card numbers, bank account details, passwords, or request payment through a third-party vendor or website via email or text.

Netflix also recommends that subscribers avoid clicking on any links in suspicious emails or SMS messages. If you receive any questionable communication or if you are a victim of the Netflix email scam, you should report it by emailing phishing@netflix.com.