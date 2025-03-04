St. Petersburg Women’s Business Network Grows From 5 to 8,300 Members in Three Years

What began as five friends meeting for coffee has grown into St. Pete Girl Boss, a thriving network of 8,300 women across Tampa Bay. Members get together twice monthly at Nova 365, making the St. Petersburg venue a central spot for working together.

In 2020, as businesses struggled through COVID-19, Sandy Bean started the group to rebuild broken professional connections. Unlike typical networking, her idea focused on real support and learning through workshops led by experts.

At Nova 365, women fill the room every other week, eager to learn new skills. They share advice on everything from social media strategies to money management, while guest experts present proven methods.

News spread quickly through social media, where members share tips and celebrate each other’s successes. Local businesses got involved, creating new chances for the growing group.

“We are very passionate about inclusion, we are very passionate about self compassion, and we are very passionate about growth and self development, and we’ve just created a really beautiful, inclusive environment for women to grow their business,” said Sandy Bean, founder of St. Pete Girl Boss to ABCationnews.com.

Things took off when lonely business owners wanted real connections after months of virtual meetings. Bean used her own business challenges to create a different kind of support group.

Lively talks and motivating speakers fill these twice-monthly meetings. Between scheduled sessions, women start working together over coffee and share their experiences.

Partnerships with Tampa Bay companies have opened up more opportunities. These connections help women break into new markets and grow their businesses.

The network is different because it puts real relationships before business deals. This style has gotten notice from major business groups throughout the area.

Members keep sharing stories about how their businesses have grown. Through online groups, they’ve created an always-available support system where everyone helps each other out.

Beyond just helping businesses grow, the group builds self-confidence and creates new opportunities. Women find mentors, learn new things, and make friendships that last well beyond their regular meetings.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.