Doechii Faces ‘Anxiety’ Head-On With New Single

Doechii made sure fans heard the swamp “loud n clear” when she dropped her latest single, “Anxiety,” on Tuesday (March 4). Released through Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records, the track builds on the buzz it’s been getting online.

Just 30 minutes before its release, Doechii took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the single, sharing its cover art. The striking black-and-white image shows the rapper’s face mirrored, connected by her braids—setting the tone for the intense track.

Swamp I heard y’all loud n clear !



Anxiety out today at 4pm PST/7pm EST pic.twitter.com/AO3CoQwIez — Swamp Princess🐊 (@officialdoechii) March 4, 2025

A Viral Hit With Deep Roots

While “Anxiety” has been trending on TikTok in recent weeks, longtime fans might recognize it from five years ago—when Doechii first performed the original version on YouTube. The song features a sample of Gotye’s 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know,” featuring Kimbra, giving it a nostalgic yet fresh feel.

Familiar Lyrics, New Energy

Doechii’s haunting chorus—“Anxiety/ Keep on trying me/ I feel it quietly/ Tryna silence me, yeah/ My anxiety/ Can’t shake it off of me/ Somebody’s watching me/ And my anxiety”—has already made waves beyond this track. The same chorus was used on Sleepy Hallow’s 2023 song “ANXIETY,” featuring Doechii, from his album Boy Meets World.

A Winning Streak

Doechii has been unstoppable this year. Last month, she won her first Grammy for Best Rap Album, becoming only the third woman to achieve this honor, following Cardi B and Lauryn Hill. On top of that, she’s been making waves with “Denial is a River” from her critically acclaimed 2024 mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

