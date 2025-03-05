Post Malone to Host Free ‘Travelin’ Tailgate’ Parties Before Stadium Tour Shows
The Big Ass Party is starting even earlier! Post Malone announced on Tuesday (March 4) that he’ll be hosting 10 free Travelin’ Tailgate parties at select stops on his upcoming Big Ass Stadium Tour this summer. These epic pre-show events will be open to everyone—whether you have a concert ticket or not!
What to Expect at the Tailgate
According to the official announcement, these all-day parties will give fans an “unforgettable day” packed with:
- Live music from DJs and local artists
- Great food and cold Bud Light
- Exclusive merch you won’t find anywhere else
- Carnival games and BIG ASS photo ops
- Tattoos by Posty’s personal artists from Oxford Circle Tattoos
And if that’s not enough, one lucky fan will win a 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle as the ultimate door prize!
Where and When to Join the Fun
The tailgate tour kicks off on May 3 before Post Malone’s show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After that, it travels to:
- May 9 – AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
- May 16 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
- May 18 – Ford Field (Detroit, MI)
- May 23 – Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
- June 7 – Fenway Park (Boston, MA)
- June 15 – Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL)
- June 18 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena (Ridgedale, MO)
- June 19 – Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)
- June 21 – State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)
Each tailgate runs from noon to 6 p.m., turning the parking lots into a full-on festival before the main event.
No Tailgate at These Stops
Not all tour dates will include a tailgate party. Suppose you’re heading to a show in Salt Lake City, San Antonio, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Hershey, Pittsburgh, Foxborough, Washington, D.C., Queens, Orlando, Boise, Seattle, Portland, or San Francisco. In that case, you’ll have to wait for the concert itself.
Get Ready for the Ultimate Pre-Show Bash
Whether you’re a die-hard Posty fan or just looking for a good time, his Travelin’ Tailgates are bringing the party before the party—and best of all, they’re completely FREE.