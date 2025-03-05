Rays Shake Up Team Culture After First Losing Season in Seven Years

After going 80-82 in 2024, the Tampa Bay Rays missed the playoffs and ended their six-year run of winning seasons. This prompted the team to make major changes.

“We might have, at times, not had everybody pulling on the same rope. But I think that we’re doing our best to rectify that and kind of get back to what makes us good, and that’s caring about the people in the locker room and wanting your teammates to genuinely succeed.” Pete Fairbanks said to the Orlando Sentinel.

Big changes came this year at spring training. Players now have to wear team clothing, and there are tight restrictions on personal items. New rules now emphasize team unity over individual success.

Team meetings now focus on shared energy and supporting each other.

Zack Littell, a pitcher, said winning had covered up deeper problems. The front office stepped in, bringing in players who value team success over personal numbers.

Erik Neander, who runs baseball operations, pushed for major changes in team culture. They brought in mental health resources and organized local events to build community connections.

These new rules were put in place with the goal of building team cohesion and improving the team’s culture.

Since making these changes, players have noticed the change, saying that personal relationships between teammates are stronger.

Veteran players now lead special activities, spending more time with their less-experienced teammates outside practice. This blend of work and fun helps create real relationships and true friendships.

As spring training continues, coaches see these new approaches seem to be working. Early results show better team unity and stronger connections between players.

