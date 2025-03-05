St. Petersburg Plans Community Festival March 8 at Azalea Park

Save the date for March 8, when Azalea Park comes alive with fun and excitement from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Best of all: it’s completely free.

Last year’s hurricane forced organizers to push back the popular West St. Pete gathering to spring. The extra time let them pack even more entertainment and activities into the schedule.

“This festival was born out of a desire to create a successful community gathering outside of downtown St. Pete. We wanted to bring together neighborhoods, nonprofits, small businesses, families, and even our four-legged friends. It’s about celebrating what makes our city special — our people,” said Aron Bryce to ilovetheburg.com.

Food lovers can enjoy dishes from Shiso Crispy and Pipo’s Original Cuban Cafe. An exciting silent auction will showcase local items, with the money raised going to neighborhood charities.

The music starts with Greg Roy & the Pressure Band. Dead Set Florida, Ajeva, and Pink Floyd tribute bands will follow. Mayor Kenneth T. Welch will take the stage at 5:45 p.m. for a special announcement.

Kids will have a blast at the balloon twisting and face painting areas. The Bike Rodeo, run by local officers, adds excitement to the Kid’s Corner’s mix of fun activities.

Stop by to see talented artists create new works on the spot. You’ll have a chance to buy their pieces to take home.

Help support the community by bringing donations for local charities. This tradition has brought people together at past events.

The Council of Neighborhood Associations helps bring together residents, charities, and businesses for this special celebration. Recent storms have made the community even stronger.

More details about parking and directions coming soon. Look for an bigger lineup of local food vendors and craftspeople.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.