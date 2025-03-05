Temple Terrace Plans Workshop for $2M Downtown Property Development

Temple Terrace officials want feedback on turning an empty 1.75-acre lot at 8901 N. 56th St. into a lively community space. The property, tagged at $2 million, is waiting for fresh ideas.

During a recent Community Redevelopment meeting, Council member Alison Fernandez got people excited when she suggested adding a performance stage and play area. The City Council jumped on board with her idea.

Over 100 potential buyers have checked out the property. Their ideas run from putting in pickleball courts to creating fancy restaurants, stores, and apartments.

Another piece of land sits nearby at 8447 N. 56th St. This spot is about the same size but costs just half as much, and early discussions suggest it could be used for various businesses.

Parks help businesses grow, says consultant Eric Odum. New green spaces could get more investors interested in the area. The new Riverside Park will add to the neighborhood’s appeal. With spots to launch kayaks and walking trails, it should help bring the community closer together.

Even though high interest rates and expensive building materials are slowing down construction everywhere, developers keep showing up interested in both properties.

“Higher interest rates than a year ago are having a dampening effect,” Odum told the Tampa Beacon.

Projects like the updated Bullard Parkway, now home to thriving businesses and better roads, show what can happen. Riverfront Park already brings folks together for community events.

Residents will help shape what happens next. Previous community meetings were key in making Bullard Parkway’s renovation work so well. While hotels are off the table for both spots, they haven’t set dates for the workshops yet as they work on the plans.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.