GloRilla Headlines NCAA Final Four Free Concert in Tampa: What To Know

Yeah Glo! GloRilla is having a hot year so far! It was recently announced that GloRilla is set to headline a free concert at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, 2025, as part of the NCAA Women’s Final Four festivities.

Gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m., with DJ ReRe performing as the opening act at 6:45 p.m., followed by GloRilla taking the stage at 8 p.m.

The first 5,000 attendees will receive illuminating wristbands for the performance, adding a unique visual element to the concert.

The concert is part of a weekend filled with events from April 5-7, including interactive activities and championship basketball at Amalie Arena.

GloRilla gained recognition for being the first female hip-hop artist to have three songs charting in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously last year. Currently, she has two songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Whatchu Kno About Me” featuring Sexyy Red and her collaboration on Tyler, The Creator’s “STICKY.”

The Women’s NCAA tournament features top programs like UCONN and USC, with the Texas Longhorns ranked No. 1, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

