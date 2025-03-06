Pat McGrath Named Creative Director of Louis Vuitton’s First Beauty Line

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Kc Ifeanyi and Pat McGrath speak onstage during the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024 at BMCC Tribeca PAC on September 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Pat McGrath will lead Louis Vuitton’s first beauty collection, La Beauté Louis Vuitton. Her new role comes after 20 years of creating gorgeous looks for the brand’s runway shows.

The collection launches with 73 thoughtfully designed items. These include 55 bold lipsticks, 10 hydrating lip balms, and eight stunning palettes – marking the luxury brand’s first big move into makeup.

Pat McGrath Takes on Louis Vuitton

“Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity and innovation,” said McGrath in a statement. “The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

McGrath brings impressive experience to the position. She’s designed countless runway looks and influenced the brand’s aesthetic since the early 2000s.

This makeup collection starts an ambitious five-year plan. Louis Vuitton plans to expand its beauty line steadily through 2029. McGrath has helped shape modern makeup artistry. Her creative techniques have influenced major fashion shows and magazine shoots around the world.

This marks the first time in its 170-year history that the fashion house fully embraces beauty. Now they’ll go head-to-head with other luxury makeup brands.

The famous monogram design appears on every product package. This detail connects the makeup line to their popular bags and fashion items. The launch comes at the perfect time. Research shows luxury makeup sales are growing, with customers increasingly splurging on high-end beauty products.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!