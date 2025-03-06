Realistic Celebrity Beauty Tips You Can Actually Try

It’s no secret that we often turn to celebrities for skincare inspiration, especially since their skin always seems to glow effortlessly—after all, they’re constantly in the spotlight. But what if achieving that same radiant complexion isn’t as out of reach as we think? The good news is, many stars have shared their skincare secrets with us, and a lot of them are refreshingly simple and budget-friendly. Of course, they do have access to top dermatologists and luxury treatments, but some celebs have also offered up realistic and easy-to-follow hacks that anyone can try at home. So if you’re looking to up your skincare game, these tricks might just give you the glowing skin you’ve been dreaming of!

Halle Berry’s Beauty Secret: Bone Broth

Halle Berry’s secret to glowing skin? Bone broth! In an interview with Extra in 2018, she revealed that drinking bone broth is her beauty trick. “You can make it, you can go to the butcher and get all the bones they’re going to throw away and he’ll give them to you for free… Take the bones, boil them up for 24 hours… and you drink the broth. It’s so full of collagen that it’s crazy.” Who knew that drinking broth could give your skin such a boost?

Billie Eilish’s Go-To Moisturizer: Aquaphor

Billie Eilish keeps it real with her skincare routine. When talking to Vogue, she shared that Aquaphor is her go-to moisturizer, and she even uses it for her lips. “I don’t use anything else, if I do it’s on top of this and it’s just for like a shine…I’m really not a big fan of lip glosses because they are sticky and then they taste weird—and then they get in my throat and I can’t sing very well when there’s a weird taste in my throat.” Simple and effective!

Rihanna’s Skincare Reminder: Don’t Forget the Sunscreen

Rihanna shared a set of makeup-free photos on Instagram while promoting Fenty Skin, and in the process, she gave her fans an important skincare tip. She wrote, “Here’s your reminder to put that sunscreen on, baby,” reminding us all that sunscreen is a must, no matter what.

