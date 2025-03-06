Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: March 7-March 9

This weekend in Tampa promises a fantastic mix of events and mild temperatures ranging from 61 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you’re a beer lover, a live music fan, or seeking a unique cultural experience, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy the beautiful weather, and explore all that Tampa, Florida, has to offer.

Tampa Bay Beer Week

What: Tampa Bay Beer Week

When: Kaleidoscope Beer Festival on Friday, March 7, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Halfway to Oktoberfest! on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.; and All About Foam on Sunday, March 9, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Kaleidoscope Beer Festival is at Florida Avenue Brewing Co., 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel; Halfway to Oktoberfest! is at Independent Bar and Cafe Tampa, 5016 N. Florida Ave., Tampa; and All About Foam is at BarrieHaus Beer Co, 1403 E. 5th Ave., Tampa

Cost: Varies with events; Kaleidoscope Beer Festival is $60

Tampa Bay Beer Week 2025 is a nine-day celebration from March 1-9, offering various events for beer lovers across the Bay area. There’s something for every palate with festivals, exclusive beer releases, pop-ups from out-of-town breweries, and tap takeovers. Whether you enjoy funky ferments, barrel-aged brews, or classic lagers and ales, this weeklong event is a fantastic opportunity to explore the region’s diverse craft beer scene.

Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival

When: Friday, March 7 – May 18

Friday, March 7 – May 18 Where: 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612

10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Cost: Included with park admission

Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival and Concert Series kicks off this weekend! Featuring brand-new culinary cabins, an electrifying lineup of new and fan-favorite headlining artists, and—for the first time—concerts on Fridays. The festival and concert series are included with regular park admission.

Afternoon Tea

What: Afternoon Tea

Afternoon Tea When: Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2 p.m. Where: Wild Rover Brewing Company, 13921 Lynmar Blvd., Tampa

Wild Rover Brewing Company, 13921 Lynmar Blvd., Tampa Cost: $40

The Rover offers a charming Afternoon Tea experience, served on vintage chinaware in its cozy Snug bar. You can enjoy a variety of teas, sandwiches, scones, cakes, and a refreshing garden salad. Intended mainly for adults, the service welcomes well-mannered children aged five and older, and infants and strollers are not allowed.

Other Events

This weekend in Tampa features exciting events, including the mouthwatering Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ Festival, captivating sports action, and vibrant live entertainment. Whether indulging in delicious cuisine, watching a hockey game, or enjoying a legendary performance, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ Festival : Friday, March 7, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 2 to 6 p.m. (VIP opens at noon) at Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa

Friday, March 7, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 2 to 6 p.m. (VIP opens at noon) at Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins : Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Gladys Knight: Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa

