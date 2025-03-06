This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: March 6

On March 6, 2001, MTV Cribs visited Redman’s modest apartment, and the Hip-Hop icon didn’t hesitate to show the world the true meaning of keeping it real. This date also saw legendary artists enter uncharted waters by topping official music charts overseas. Check out these other fascinating moments that happened on March 6.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 6 saw the release of several critically acclaimed singles and albums:

2001: Destiny’s Child released the hit single “Survivor” from their third studio album titled the same name. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ranked in the top 10 across various charts worldwide.

2014: Pharrell Williams released "Come Get It Bae" featuring Miley Cyrus. The sixth single from his second album, My Girl, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

2020: Lil Uzi Vert dropped his second studio album, Eternal Atake. The album received critical acclaim, ranking No. 4 on The 20 Best Rap Albums of 2020: Staff Picks by Billboard.

2020: Jhene Aiko released "B.S." featuring H.E.R. from her third album, Chilombo. Certified two-time platinum, the single earned Aiko her second Top 40 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cultural Milestones

Several celebrated artists achieved cultural milestones on March 6:

1965: The Temptations’ signature song, “My Girl,” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also reached No. 1 on the US Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles chart.

1977: An Evening with Diana Ross premiered on NBC TV. The 90-minute TV special featured live footage of her concert in Detroit.

2010: Jason Derulo's "In My Head" reached No. 1 on the UK Singles and Hip-Hop and R&B charts for the week ending March 6, 2010. The song was Derulo's first chart-topper in Britain.

2011: The original installment of the reality TV series Love & Hip Hop premiered on VH1, documenting the lifestyles of celebrated hip-hop and R&B figures.

2017: Chance the Rapper announced a $1 million donation to Chicago schools for arts and enrichment programs. He criticized the Illinois governor for blocking funding to Chicago public schools.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 6 also witnessed memorable performances:

1976: Bobby Womack graced the stage, delivering his debut performance on British soil at the Hammersmith Odeon in London.

2015: Soul and R&B legends The Spinners delivered a nostalgic performance of their classic hits at West Virginia University as part of the institution's Art Series.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also experienced turbulent times on this date:

2000: Foxy Brown crashed her vehicle into a fence in Brooklyn. After receiving medical attention, she was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

2009: Renowned singer and guitarist David Williams died of a heart attack at 58.

The groundbreaking moments of March 6 serve as an insightful chronicle of the evolution of Hip-Hop and R&B. This date provides an in-depth view into the experiences, achievements, and challenges that have influenced the industry.