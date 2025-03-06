This Day in Sports History: March 6

Memorable ACC college basketball tournaments, cricket milestones, history-making sporting events, and remarkable individual achievements occurred on March 6. Let’s explore some of these moments.

ACC Tournaments and NBA Milestones

March 6 has seen college basketball upsets and remarkable NBA scores:

1954: At the first ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 82-80 in overtime.

Cricket Debuts and History

Some international upsets and records on March 6 include:

1895: England beat Australia to win one of the best cricket series ever, 3-2, and Jack Brown scored the fastest 50 in test cricket in 28 minutes.

Sports History

Great moments in boxing, skating, and hockey on March 6 include:

1976: In his tenth title defense, WBA light welterweight champion Antonio Cervantes of Colombia was beaten by 17-year-old Puerto Rican boxer Wilfred Benitez in a 15-round split decision in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Benitez became the youngest-ever world champion.

Looking back at these March 6 sporting events, two legendary performances in basketball and cricket stand out. LeBron James is currently the all-time points leader with 41,759 points and counting. King James shows no signs of slowing down, consistently averaging elite numbers for two decades.

Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was a superb driver and cutter of the ball and the first player to score 10,000 runs in test cricket. He was also an excellent fielder, recording 108 catches in his career. He became the first Indian, apart from wicketkeepers, to reach the milestone of 100 catches.