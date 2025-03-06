This Day in Top 40 History: March 6

Pop stars touring with rock stars, free concerts in Cuba, awards for women, and a stunning red dress make March 6 a notable day in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Pop albums were released and tours were announced on March 6.

1982: All-girl group The Go-Go’s reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 with their album Beauty and the Beat. This was the first time an all-girl band had reached No.1 with an album.

Cultural Milestones

Artists and events that had an impact on culture on March 6:

2016: Diplo and Major Lazer performed a free gig in Havana, Cuba, to 400,000 people in Jose Marti Anti-Imperialist Plaza. This was the first time a major U.S. musical act had played in Cuba since the normalization of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and tours worth highlighting from March 6 through the years include:

1958: The Everly Brothers recorded their famous song “All I Have To Do Is Dream.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some challenges and changes the music industry saw on March 6:

1994: Crooner Frank Sinatra collapsed while performing at a concert in Richmond, Virginia. He was singing “My Way” when it happened. After doctors at a local hospital performed tests, Sinatra was released and flew home to Palm Springs, California, on his private plane.

While some artists continued to make music, tour, and perform, COVID-19 gripped the world in 2020, bringing major changes to the music industry, many of which are still being felt today.