Burger King Launches Free Breakfast Items for Daylight Saving Week

Starting March 9, Burger King will give away free breakfast items to help customers deal with the time change. Their week-long promotion runs through March 15, offering different items each day.

Knowing many Americans feel the sluggishness of the time change for a couple of days, the week starts with a free Croissan’wich on Sunday. Through their mobile app, customers can get Churro Fries Monday, a medium iced coffee Tuesday, and delicious French toast sticks Wednesday.

Thursday offers hot, crispy hash browns, while Pi Day brings a special deal – spend $3.14 to get a free Hershey’s pie. A sausage biscuit wraps up the week on Saturday when customers spend just $1.

Each deal works once per account during breakfast hours, but the Pi Day special is available all day – while supplies last.

Then, on March 24th, Morning Mondays are back at Burger King where Royal Perks Members will be able to enjoy a Croissan’wich and a small coffee for just $3.

Sources: goodmorningamercia.com; people.com

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.