Florida Spot Named Best for a Family Vacation

While it’s nice to travel around the holidays and during the winter months, there’s something extra special about making a Florida trip in the spring and summer. The real travel season seems to start with the first day of spring, which is on Thursday, March 20, this year. So, get ready to have some fun, because the official, or unofficial, travel season is kicking off. Now, one Georgia hotspot is being named one of the best places to go on a spring vacation. Since spring breaks are already mainly over, we think this spot would be great for the summer months, too.

Kat Chen of Condé Nast Traveler has put together a tally of the best family spring break spots in the country. They note that all products and listings featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by their editors. “These vacation ideas will have you forgetting the hectic flurry of school assignments, work deadlines, and everyday surprises life is wont to throw your way,” Chen notes. Isn’t that was the perfect spring break is all about? “No matter your family’s preferred style of vacationing, our picks of the best spring break destinations for families are fun-filled, diverse, and sure to have an option that inspires wonder in the little ones and parents alike,” Chen adds.

So, which Florida spot made the cut? It’s Orlando, of course. They mention that this is the “Most Magical Place on Earth,” being Disney World, of it would make for a great family trip. It’s such a traditional pick, too. When it comes to foot, “Orlando has a mean food scene outside the parks to boot, whether you’re looking for a sweet treat at Sampaguita Ice Cream or a plate of spaghetti and meatballs at Stasio’s Italian Deli.”

As for spring break trends throughout America, it’s interesting to note that when it comes to spring trips, a new study from AAA states that theme parks are more popular this year than they have been in the past. “Theme parks rank high on the list this year, especially with new attractions opening in Orlando,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. Haas adds that “Americans continue to make vacations a top priority.” In addition, AAA predicts a record-breaking 19 million Americans will take an ocean cruise, with the Caribbean being the most popular cruise destination.

