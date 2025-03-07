John Cena Returns To Tampa With 4-Day WWE Event

Wrestling fans can catch four big shows at Tampa’s Yuengling Center over Memorial Day weekend. The biggest draw? Superstar John Cena, the 16-time world champion, will hit the ring during Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24th. Battleground event will take place on Sunday, May 25. Followed by Monday Night Raw (May 26), and NXT on Tuesday (May 27).

Looking to get tickets? Remember this date – tickets go on sale March 14. Early birds can get first dibs with presale access starting March 12. Package deals let you see three or all four shows at the Yuengling Center at USF.

This huge event follows 2024’s packed Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, which brought $47 million to local businesses. Tampa Bay merchants are hoping for another big boost from wrestling fans. After drawing huge crowds during previous visits, Tampa Bay was a no-brainer for WWE. The Royal Rumble’s success showed local fans turn out in force.

For Cena’s followers, the wait is almost done. The wrestling superstar hasn’t shown up in Tampa since 2022, bouncing between wrestling, Hollywood, and helping sick kids’ dreams come true.

Each show will feature a mix of current champions and up-and-coming talent. It’s WWE’s winning recipe – putting established stars against rising newcomers.

With regular bookings, the area stays high on WWE’s list. Florida keeps playing a big part in the company’s tour plans. With Cena on board and the holiday weekend timing, tickets probably won’t last long.

