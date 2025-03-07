Main Character Energy: How to Romanticize Your Own Life Like a Movie

Have you ever watched a movie and thought, “Wow, I wish my life felt that exciting?” Well, here’s the secret—your life can feel like a movie. You just have to start thinking like the main character!

The phrase “main character energy“ became a huge trend on TikTok, where people film themselves doing simple things—like walking down the street with headphones on—as if they’re in a dramatic movie scene. But romanticizing your life isn’t just about cool edits and trendy aesthetics. It’s about appreciating the little things, boosting your confidence, and making your everyday routine feel more exciting.

Many people credit TikToker Ashley Ward who brought attention to the phrase in 2020 with a viral video. Soft harp music played as a calm but persuasive voice spoke: “You have to start romanticizing your life. You have to start thinking of yourself as the main character. ’Cause if you don’t, life will continue to pass you by.” Onscreen, a camera looked down at a young blonde girl lying on a beach blanket, staring up peacefully while her friends, unaware of the filming, chatted around her. A TikTok filter added sparkles to the scene. She gazed at the sky, seeming completely happy with her life.

Ready to step into your starring role? Let’s talk about how you can bring main character energy into your own life!

Soundtrack Your Life with Music

Imagine your favorite movie scene—chances are, the background music makes it way more powerful. Whether it’s a feel-good montage or a dramatic moment, a good playlist can instantly set the mood.

Try making different playlists for different moods—one for happy, one for confidence, one for chill days. Then, put in your earbuds and pretend you’re in a scene from your own personal movie!

“Music can change the way we perceive the world around us,” said Dr. Elizabeth Margulis, a music psychologist at Princeton University. “It enhances emotional experiences and even boosts motivation.”

Think of how Guardians of the Galaxy uses classic rock songs or how Stranger Things made “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush go viral again.

Romanticize Small Moments

Main character energy isn’t about being famous or popular—it’s about making your everyday life feel special. A main character notices the little things, like the way sunlight hits their coffee cup in the morning or how the wind makes their jacket billow like they’re in a movie trailer.

Next time you’re doing something simple—like sipping tea, walking home, or sitting in class—imagine how a movie would capture that moment. Maybe the camera zooms in on your thoughtful expression, or slow-motion kicks in as you laugh with friends.

In Anne of Green Gables, the main character Anne Shirley said, “Isn’t it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet?” That’s the kind of mindset that turns regular life into something special.

Dress Like the Star of the Show

Have you noticed how movie characters always have a unique style? Whether it’s Elle Woods in Legally Blonde rocking pink or Wednesday Addams owning her all-black outfits, their confidence comes from embracing their own aesthetic.

Find your personal style—whether it’s vintage, sporty, colorful, or cozy—and wear outfits that make you feel confident. Dressing the part can shift your mindset and make your day feel more intentional.

Fashion psychologist Dr. Carolyn Mair explained during an episode of Speaking of Psychology, “What we wear influences how we feel and how others perceive us.“ So if you wear something that makes you feel like a main character, chances are, you’ll start acting like one too!

Take Yourself on Solo Adventures

Think about movies like Eat Pray Love or Ferris Bueller’s Day Off—some of the best moments happen when characters go on unexpected solo adventures. Exploring alone, even if it’s just getting coffee or going to the library, can make you feel independent and exciting.

Pick a day to go somewhere new—maybe a bookstore, a café, or even just a different park than usual. Act like you’re a character discovering a hidden gem.

Actress Audrey Hepburn once said, “The most important thing is to enjoy your life—to be happy—it’s all that matters.” So why not make everyday moments feel fun?

Rewrite Your Inner Dialogue

Ever noticed how main characters don’t let one bad day define them? Sure, they might get knocked down, but they always bounce back stronger. Instead of focusing on what went wrong, they think about how they’ll grow from it.

If you catch yourself thinking negatively—like “Ugh, I’m so awkward”—reframe it like a movie narrator would: “She didn’t know it yet, but this moment was leading to something amazing.”

Final Scene: You Are the Main Character!

Main character energy isn’t about being perfect. It’s about appreciating your journey, embracing your quirks, and making everyday moments feel special. Whether it’s through music, fashion, solo adventures, or just shifting your mindset, you can turn your life into a movie worth watching.

So, what’s the next scene in your story?

