This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: March 7

Whether you’re a hip-hop head or an R&B fanatic, March 7 remains a pivotal date in music history. In 1985, top artists united to raise funds for a worthy cause. Some singers saw their singles or albums receive Diamond or Platinum certification. Here are some noteworthy moments associated with March 7.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Various Hip-Hop and R&B artists have selected March 7 as the release date for their chart-topping singles and albums including:

Color Me Badd released their lead single, “I Wanna Sex You Up.” The song peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 1995: Dr. Dre released his hit single “Keep Their Heads Ringin'” from the Friday movie soundtrack. Certified Gold, the song peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Tracks and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

DMX released the single “Stop Being Greedy” from his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. 2000: Black Rob dropped his debut studio album, Life Story. The album received widespread acclaim for Rob’s creative lyricism. It peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums charts.

Cultural Milestones

Celebrated hip-hop and R&B figures achieved various cultural milestones on this date:

1985: Michael Jackson released the charity single “We Are the World,” featuring famous artists, to raise funds for famine victims in Ethiopia.

Beastie Boys’ debut studio album, Licensed to Ill. It would peak at No.1 on the US Billboard 200 Albums chart, becoming the first hip-hop album to accomplish this feat. 2001: The Recording Industry Association of America and The National Endowment for the Arts released a list of the Top 365 Songs of the Century.

The Eminem Show was certified Diamond by the RIAA for selling over 10 million copies. 2015: Drake became only the second artist after The Beatles to have 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 7 marked notable recordings and memorable performances by top musicians:

1966: Tina Turner recorded her vocal on “River Deep Mountain High,” with the song peaking at No. 3 on the UK charts.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date also saw some musicians face lawsuits while others revamped their brands:

1994: The US Supreme Court ruled that parodies constitute fair use, permitting other parties to use copyrighted work without the owner’s permission.

A court found former Trammps member Jerry Collins guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault after he attacked his wife. 2001: Ed Townshend filed a lawsuit against K-Ci & JoJo, claiming the R&B duo used his song “For Your Love” in their song “Just For Your Love.”

Los Angeles prosecutors charged “Gangsta’s Paradise” hitmaker Coolio with cocaine possession following his arrest the previous day at Los Angeles International Airport. 2011: Moob Deep’s Prodigy was released from New York’s Mid-State Correctional Facility after serving three years.

From releasing chart-busting hits to delivering unforgettable performances, March 7 was a redefining moment in Hip-Hop and R&B history.